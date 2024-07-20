Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Columbus McKinnon worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $987,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 48,275 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 23.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 121,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,460 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Columbus McKinnon

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Christopher J. Stephens purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $58,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CMCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 230,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,616. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.85 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

