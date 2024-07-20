Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Position Cut by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,951 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Cohu by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 10,587.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cohu news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $73,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $298,755. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu Price Performance

Cohu stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,227. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -633.20 and a beta of 1.58.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

