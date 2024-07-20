Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDE. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $523,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,966,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

