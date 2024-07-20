ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.28

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.28 and traded as high as $41.90. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 3,728 shares traded.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMO. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 42.2% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 44,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 286.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 377,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $473,000.

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.