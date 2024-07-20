ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.28

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.28 and traded as high as $41.90. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 3,728 shares traded.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.