Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.14. 127,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 241,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

Clarus Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $225.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. Clarus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Clarus by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 214,183 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 463,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 360,583 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 391,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Clarus by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

