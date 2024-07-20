Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE CMTG opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 26.27 and a quick ratio of 26.27. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.52. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -161.29%.

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, CEO Richard Mack acquired 44,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $319,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,435,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,659,934.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mike Mcgillis purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $110,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 475,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Mack purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,435,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,659,934.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 349.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $140,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

