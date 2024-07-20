City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $344.81

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 344.81 ($4.47) and traded as high as GBX 383 ($4.97). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 376 ($4.88), with a volume of 4,228 shares.

City of London Investment Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 367.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 345.27. The firm has a market cap of £193.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,317.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

About City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

