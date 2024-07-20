Citigroup Increases The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $200.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PNC. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.34.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.03 and a 200 day moving average of $154.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $180.97.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,226 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after acquiring an additional 778,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,672,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,662,000 after acquiring an additional 114,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.