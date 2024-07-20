Citigroup Boosts Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $129.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $124.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.76.

Freshpet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.43. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $136.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $792,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,333.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,892,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

