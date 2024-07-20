Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.94. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $142.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after buying an additional 533,019 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,072,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 460,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after buying an additional 187,438 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

