Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas updated its FY25 guidance to $16.25-16.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 16.250-16.750 EPS.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $758.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,182. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $700.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $657.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $474.74 and a fifty-two week high of $773.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Shares of Cintas are going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.00.

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

