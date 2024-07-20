Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.250-16.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2 billion-$10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.3 billion. Cintas also updated its FY25 guidance to $16.25-16.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $749.00.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $758.56 on Friday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $474.74 and a 12-month high of $773.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $700.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $657.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total transaction of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

