Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $4.98 on Friday, reaching $121.03. The company had a trading volume of 989,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $128.23.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

