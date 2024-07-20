Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $170,835.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CIEN. Citigroup started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James downgraded Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ciena

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 55.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 1,171.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 698.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 50.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 17.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.