Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Reduced by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 39.7% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,446 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Chubb by 7.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 25.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.65.

Chubb Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $7.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.88. 2,759,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,853. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.15. The firm has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $194.37 and a 1-year high of $275.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

