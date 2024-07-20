Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $60.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $61.40 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $74.60 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.51.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,730.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 56,719 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,154,000 after purchasing an additional 456,516 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,088.7% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,312.4% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,824.8% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 18,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.