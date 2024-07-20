Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $2,865.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $74.60 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.51.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.