Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU) Shares Up 0.2%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01.

Get Chain Bridge I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Chain Bridge I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chain Bridge I stock. Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Chain Bridge I were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.