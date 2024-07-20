Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 6%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) shares were down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $18.01. Approximately 582,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,428,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CENX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Century Aluminum from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.30 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 10.72%. Analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,147.0% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 976,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 898,554 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 531,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 296,101 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

