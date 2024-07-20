Centrifuge (CFG) Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000779 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $31.49 million and approximately $653,880.51 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 549,505,759 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 549,481,064 with 496,208,456 in circulation.

