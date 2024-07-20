Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 157,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 85,473 shares.The stock last traded at $70.96 and had previously closed at $70.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. Compass Point downgraded Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

Centerspace Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.49). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -375.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 4.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Centerspace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

