Centene (NYSE:CNC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.23.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.09. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Centene by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Centene by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

