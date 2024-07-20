Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Releases Earnings Results

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 13.84%.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Shares of CASS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. The stock had a trading volume of 70,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,200. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $541.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $44.12.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CASS

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.