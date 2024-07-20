Casper Market Cap Reaches $276.22 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $276.22 million and $4.06 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,766,909,323 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,119,430 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

