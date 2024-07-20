Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Evercore ISI

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $401.22.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $376.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $238.44 and a 12-month high of $389.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.78 and its 200-day moving average is $319.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.