Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 138.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,467,000 after acquiring an additional 103,879 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $314,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 220,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.65. 179,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,723. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $238.44 and a one year high of $389.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.99 and a 200 day moving average of $319.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.22.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

