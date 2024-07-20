CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Trading Up 8.9%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

CareRx Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

About CareRx

(Get Free Report)

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.