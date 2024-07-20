Cardano Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $15.63 billion and approximately $331.19 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.80 or 0.05252748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00042310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009583 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009716 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,062,184,769 coins and its circulating supply is 35,889,906,005 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.