Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $160.76

Shares of Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 160.76 ($2.08) and traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.50). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.46), with a volume of 58,304 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 240 ($3.11) to GBX 260 ($3.37) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.
