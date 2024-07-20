Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Raised to “Hold” at Wolfe Research

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) was upgraded by Wolfe Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNQ. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.44.

TSE CNQ opened at C$48.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.04. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$37.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The company has a market cap of C$51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.17 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.8572356 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total transaction of C$236,012.98. In related news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total value of C$236,012.98. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total transaction of C$181,612.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,003 shares of company stock worth $417,729. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

