Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Trading Down 25%

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 125,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 65,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canada Rare Earth Trading Up 33.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,260.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

Canada Rare Earth Company Profile

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing an integrated business within the rare earth industry in Asia. The company offers high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. Its products are used in various industries, such as high-end electronics, lighting solutions, ceramic and glass, catalytic and cracking, magnets, and atomic energy.

