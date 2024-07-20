Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,440.67 ($18.68).
A number of research firms have weighed in on BRBY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.37) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.45) to GBX 1,200 ($15.56) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.62) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 697.60 ($9.05) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 942.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 967.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,148.81. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 690 ($8.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,275 ($29.50).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.70 ($0.55) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,243.24%.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
