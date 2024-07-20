BT Group (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $117.60

Shares of BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.60 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 142.44 ($1.85). BT Group shares last traded at GBX 141.05 ($1.83), with a volume of 10,165,870 shares traded.

BT Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.72. The company has a market capitalization of £14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get BT Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BT Group

In other BT Group news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 53,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £70,849.10 ($91,880.56). In other BT Group news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 53,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of £70,849.10 ($91,880.56). Also, insider Simon Lowth sold 625,017 shares of BT Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £893,774.31 ($1,159,090.01). Company insiders own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.