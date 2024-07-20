Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) PT Raised to $30.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.42.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of BEP stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.39 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -308.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.