British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.71). Approximately 2,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 67,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.70).

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 55.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,833.33 and a beta of -0.01.

About British Smaller Companies VCT2

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

