Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.03.

Shares of EAT stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.69. 1,446,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,357. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $76.02. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.71.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,623 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

