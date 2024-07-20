Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,304,000 after buying an additional 595,576 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,881,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,449,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,407.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 354,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,550,000 after buying an additional 353,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.11. The stock had a trading volume of 463,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,578. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $253.68. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.