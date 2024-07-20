Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 767 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $246,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $3,428,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $8.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.63. 3,462,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,396. The company has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.73.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.63.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

