Brighton Jones LLC Has $8.23 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Salesforce by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,413 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,578 shares of company stock valued at $104,113,439. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.64. 4,467,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,676. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.44. The company has a market cap of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

