Brighton Jones LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,471 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,714 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,109.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $179.54. 5,110,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,237,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.86. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. TD Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

