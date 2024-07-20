Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.20. 432,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,178. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $235.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.06 and its 200-day moving average is $217.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

