Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,025.0% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 61,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,129,000 after buying an additional 56,049 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.54.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.30. 3,869,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,365. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.06. The company has a market capitalization of $147.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

