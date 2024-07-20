Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.69. 182,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,833. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.53. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.49 and a 12 month high of $259.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

