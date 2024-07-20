Brighton Jones LLC Buys 63,744 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 784,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,744 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.40% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $23,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,520,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,720,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $30.26. 371,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,015. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.