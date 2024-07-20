Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $636.56. 1,056,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,054. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

