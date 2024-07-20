Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,421 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in BRF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 139.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of BRF by 589.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 65,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 56,005 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of BRF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 17,945,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after buying an additional 1,670,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF Price Performance

BRF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. 3,794,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,726. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. Brf S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on BRF from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.90 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

