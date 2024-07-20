BP (NYSE:BP) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.48.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. BP has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. BP’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 120,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BP by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

