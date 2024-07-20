Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $1,037,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,856,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $2,044,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 54,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.06. 413,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,868. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $106.90 and a 52-week high of $164.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $51,177.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

