Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $36.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,967.25. 159,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,693. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,144.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,879.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,669.58.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 999 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,187. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,700.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,980.15.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

