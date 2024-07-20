Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $159.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.0 %

Boise Cascade stock opened at $130.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $154.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.21.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $60,383,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,906,000 after purchasing an additional 409,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 158,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 133,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after purchasing an additional 104,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.